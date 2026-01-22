Boutique Strip casino-hotel to stop taking reservations during rebrand, renovations

MGM to power its Strip resort-casinos with solar in the daytime

The Cromwell casino-hotel in Las Vegas is seen during the grand opening ceremony Wednesday, May 21, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While undergoing a brand transition and property-wide remodel, rooms at a boutique Strip hotel-casino will be unavailable for booking.

Hotel rooms at The Cromwell, which will soon be known as The Vanderpump Hotel, will be offline beginning Feb. 15. Currently, hotel operator Caesars Entertainment’s online reservation system shows availability restarting on April 13.

The casino floor and Giada, the property’s only restaurant, will remain open during renovations.

The transition of The Cromwell to The Vanderpump Hotel is expected to be complete by early 2026, according to Caesars Entertainment.

The Reno-based company announced plans to rebrand the 188-room boutique hotel early last year. Few details about the project have been released since.

The rebrand is part of an ongoing business arrangement between Caesars Entertainment and reality television personality Lisa Vanderpump. The partnership has already resulted in Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump à Paris at the Paris hotel-casino and Pinky’s by Vanderpump at Flamingo hotel-casino.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the new Vanderpump Hotel will have an “emphasis on sexy elegance and comfort, with gorgeous rooms and a fresh, new feel to the casino floor.”

The property at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road first opened in 1979 as the Barbary Coast. Boyd Gaming assumed ownership after acquiring Coast Casinos in 2004. Less than two years later, Boyd and Harrah’s Entertainment — now Caesars Entertainment — completed a property swap that led Harrah’s to rebrand the resort as Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall and Saloon in 2007. The Cromwell name was introduced in 2014.

