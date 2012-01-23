Boyd chief Keith Smith named director of regional Fed board

Boyd Gaming Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Smith on Monday was named chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Los Angeles branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1.

Smith served as a director of the branch before his recent appointment to a three-year term as chairman.

The Federal Reserve’s Los Angeles office provides economic input to the bank’s San Francisco-based board of directors. Smith offers perspective on the gaming industry and the Las Vegas economy.

Smith, who was named CEO of Boyd in 2008, is also chairman of the Nevada Resort Association and immediate past chairman of the American Gaming Association.

