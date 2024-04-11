Boyd continues to keep southeast Las Vegas Valley casino closed

Company executives have previously said they would monitor the Boulder Highway area for upticks in demand before considering bringing the property back online.

Do businesses with slot machines have to be open 24 hours?

10 of the biggest real-life casino heists of all time

Boyd Gaming has extended a temporary closure at Eastside Cannery, a Boulder Highway casino, four years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its doors shut. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Boyd Gaming has extended a temporary closure at a Boulder Highway casino four years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its doors shut.

Eastside Cannery’s gaming license is active and on a temporary closure until March 31, 2025, Nevada Gaming Control Board records show. Its license was previously on hold until March 30 of this year.

Boyd representatives declined to comment on the Las Vegas-based company’s plans for the site. Signs at the property direct customers to the Sam’s Town casino about a half-mile north on Boulder Highway.

Company executives have previously said they would monitor the submarket for upticks in demand before considering bringing it back online.

The company’s Las Vegas locals segment, of which Eastside Cannery is a part, had a 2.2 percent decline in working cash flow in 2023 compared with 2022, according to unaudited operating results. Executives told analysts in a February earnings call that the locals segment faced challenging comparisons because several quarters in 2022 were near-record or record-setting for the company, fueled by stimulus and revenge-spending post-pandemic.

Boyd, which operates 11 properties in the downtown and locals segments, acquired Eastside Cannery in December 2016. Some amenities were closed several years later, and then the COVID-19 pandemic shut its doors in March 2020.

Eastside Cannery wasn’t the only locals property shuttered by the pandemic. Competitor Station Casinos closed four of its casinos during and after the pandemic: Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, Fiesta Henderson and Wild Wild West.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.