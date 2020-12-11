59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

Boyd Gaming agrees to sell Eldorado Casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2020 - 4:29 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2020 - 4:31 pm
Eldorado Casino is seen temporarily closed in Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth ...
Eldorado Casino is seen temporarily closed in Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eldorado Casino is seen temporarily closed in Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth ...
Eldorado Casino is seen temporarily closed in Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is selling the Eldorado Casino.

The property is being bought by DeSimone Gaming, according to Boyd spokesman David Strow. He said the company is not disclosing terms of the transaction.

“The Eldorado was a non-core asset to our Company, and as we have continued to grow over the years, this property represented a very modest part of our overall business,” Strow told the Review-Journal.

The property was one of three Nevada properties that Boyd had yet to reopen, along with Main Street Station and Eastside Cannery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
2
At least 5 bicyclists dead, 3 injured after crash involving truck
At least 5 bicyclists dead, 3 injured after crash involving truck
3
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
4
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
5
Carl Nassib benching sends clear message: Practice matters
Carl Nassib benching sends clear message: Practice matters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Dec. 17, 2019, file photo shows a Henderson City Council meeting in Henderson. (Blake Apga ...
New resort could be coming to Henderson
By / RJ

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution next week formalizing its intent to sell land in the western part of the city.