Boyd Gaming agrees to sell Eldorado Casino

Boyd Gaming Corp. is selling the Eldorado Casino in Henderson.

Eldorado Casino is seen temporarily closed in Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The property is being bought by DeSimone Gaming, according to Boyd spokesman David Strow. He said the company is not disclosing terms of the transaction.

“The Eldorado was a non-core asset to our Company, and as we have continued to grow over the years, this property represented a very modest part of our overall business,” Strow told the Review-Journal.

The property was one of three Nevada properties that Boyd had yet to reopen, along with Main Street Station and Eastside Cannery.

