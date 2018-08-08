Boyd Gaming, Aristocrat sign deal for loyalty program

Las Vegas-based Boyd will acquire Aristocrat’s Oasis 360 system to track customer play and reward players through the casino company’s B Connected loyalty program.

The Orleans is among the Boyd-operated properties that will use a new system to manage the company’s B Connected loyalty program. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Installation of the system in Boyd’s 24 properties in seven states will begin immediately and continue into 2019. The system also is expected to be installed in five other properties in four states where acquisition deals are pending.

Boyd’s B Connected system has yet to be implemented at its newest Las Vegas properties, Aliante Hotel and two Cannery properties, as well as at other new acquisitions in the Midwest.

The Oasis 360 system will tie in to the company’s 31,000 slot machines nationwide as well as its 630 table games. The system will enable propertywide bonusing and progressive jackpots for players using the loyalty card.

Aristocrat, a division of Australia-based Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., has operations in Las Vegas and its products are licensed by 200 jurisdictions in 90 countries.

In addition to Aliante and the Canneries properties, Boyd runs The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, and Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, California Hotel, Fremont and Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas and Jokers Wild and Eldorado Casino in Henderson.

