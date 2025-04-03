Boyd Gaming begins construction of Cadence Crossing casino

The new casino will replace Jokers Wild and eventually will have an attached hotel once the Cadence master-planned community is built to its 12,000-home capacity.

A’s, Circa ink deal to help bridge 3-year gap before Las Vegas arrival

Exterior rendering of the Cadence Crossing casino under construction in Henderson. (Boyd Gaming)

Exterior rendering of the Cadence Crossing casino under construction in Henderson. (Boyd Gaming)

Exterior rendering of the Cadence Crossing casino under construction in Henderson. Construction is expected to be complete in mid-2026. (Boyd Gaming)

Rendering of the gastropub planned for the Cadence Crossing casino under construction in Henderson. (Boyd Gaming)

Rendering of the gastropub planned for the Cadence Crossing casino under construction in Henderson. (Boyd Gaming)

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, center, claps following the groundbreaking ceremony for Cadence Crossing, Boyd Gaming's newest casino project, which will replace the adjacent Jokers Wild Casino, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A rendering of Cadence Crossing, Boyd Gaming's newest casino project, which will replace the adjacent Jokers Wild Casino, is seen on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the lot for Cadence Crossing, Boyd Gaming's newest casino project, which will replace the adjacent Jokers Wild Casino, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for Cadence Crossing, Boyd Gaming's newest casino project, which will replace the adjacent Jokers Wild Casino, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees mingle following the groundbreaking ceremony for Cadence Crossing, Boyd Gaming's newest casino project, which will replace the adjacent Jokers Wild Casino, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boyd Gaming Corp. executives, joined by Henderson’s city council and leadership from the nearby 12,000-home master-planned Cadence development, broke ground Thursday on Cadence Crossing, a casino that eventually will replace the 33-year-old Jokers Wild Casino on Boulder Highway.

Flanked by construction equipment, dignitaries took turns with the ceremonial shoveling of dirt at the event.

Due to open in mid-2026, Cadence Crossing will have 450 slot machines and several as-yet-unidentified food and beverage outlets.

Boyd Executive Vice President of Operations Steve Schutte, who addressed the crowd of about 60 people, said Jokers Wild Casino would continue to operate until the new casino is ready to open. It then will be demolished to make room for parking for the new facility.

Cadence Crossing is being built in phases that will match the development pace of the subdivision, which currently is the fastest-growing master-planned community in the country.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.