Boyd Gaming Corp. names Thoman as new board member

A principal of the business advisory and consulting firm Thoman International, A. Randall “Randy” Thoman has more than 30 years of experience working with public companies, according to a statement from Boyd Gaming Corp.

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boyd Gaming Corp. on Tuesday announced the appointment of A. Randall “Randy” Thoman to its board.

A principal of the business advisory and consulting firm Thoman International, Thoman has more than 30 years of experience working with public companies, according to a statement from Boyd.

He also chairs the Southwest Gas Corp. board of directors’ audit committee, and has previously served on the boards for the SLS Las Vegas — now known as the Sahara Las Vegas — as well as SHFL Entertainment, Inc.

“With decades of experience working with public companies, including extensive audit committee expertise, Randy is an excellent fit for our strong Board of Directors,” said Bill Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming, in the statement. “We are pleased to welcome Randy to the Board and look forward to working with him as we continue to successfully execute our long-term growth strategy.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.