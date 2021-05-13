Boyd Gaming gets OK for 100 percent capacity at 9 Nevada casinos

Boyd Gaming Corp. said Thursday that it has received Nevada Gaming Control Board approval to return to 100-percent capacity at its nine Nevada properties.

Sam's Town in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Another one of Nevada’s largest gaming corporations has the go-ahead to operate casino floors at full capacity.

Boyd Gaming Corp. said Thursday that it received Nevada Gaming Control Board approval on Tuesday to return to 100 percent capacity at its nine Nevada properties. Boyd is the latest gaming operator in the state to receive such permission, and the fifth of Nevada’s six largest gaming companies.

“In its communication to Boyd Gaming, the Control Board commended the company for its ongoing efforts to assist team members and their families in the vaccination process,” the release said. “These efforts include on-site vaccination centers at Boyd Gaming properties and the award of paid vacation time to hourly employees who complete their recommended vaccine dosage.”

Boyd’s Nevada properties include the California Hotel, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, Fremont and Jokers Wild.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., MGM Resorts International, Station Casinos Inc. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. also have received approval to operate casino floors at full capacity. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is the largest remaining gaming operation in the state yet to receive approval.

