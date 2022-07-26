Boyd Gaming posts slighter higher revenue

Revenue was up slightly year-over-year for Boyd Gaming Corporation as company leadership expressed confidence in its business and plans to navigate economic uncertainty before the second-quarter earnings call Tuesday.

This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo shows Boyd Gaming Corporate Office in Las Vegas. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Revenue was up slightly year-over-year for Boyd Gaming Corp. as company leadership expressed confidence in its business and plans to navigate economic uncertainty.

The Las Vegas-based operator of three downtown Las Vegas properties, as well as other hotel-casinos, reported second-quarter results were strong in a news release ahead of its Tuesday earnings call.

“The second quarter of 2021 was a challenging comparison due to benefits from government stimulus and the lifting of COVID restrictions,” Boyd Gaming President and CEO Keith Smith said in a news release. “We also improved companywide operating margins from the first quarter despite inflationary pressures. Overall, we are encouraged by the continued strength of our business, and remain confident in our strategy and our ability to navigate today’s uncertain economic environment.”

For the quarter that ended June 30, Boyd reported net income of $146.8 million, $1.33 per share, on revenue of $894.5 million. For the same period last year, it reported net income of $113.7 million, or $1 per share, on revenue of $893.6 million.

Boyd Gaming shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 92 cents, or 1.67 percent, to $54.28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.