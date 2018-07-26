Boyd Gaming preparing to expand sports betting into more states

The Las Vegas-based casino operator also said it is increasing its earnings guidance for the year and is preparing to expand sports betting into more states, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Boyd Gaming's Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 27, 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boyd Gaming said second-quarter revenue rose 2.1 percent as a strong economy bolstered business at its Las Vegas and regional properties.

Boyd shares rose on the back of the higher guidance in after-hours trading.

Boyd posted revenue of $617 million for the three months ended June 30 compared with $604 million in the same period a year ago, driven by its three properties in downtown Las Vegas.

Downtown Las Vegas revenues rose 2.7 percent to $61.2 million while EBITDA – earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – advanced 8 percent.

The gains came on the back of room upgrades at the California Hotel and Casino as well as greater visitations to its Fremont Hotel and Casino.

Revenues at its properties in the midwest and south rose 2.4 percent to $336 million amid ”healthy economic conditions across the company’s regional markets.”

Company-wide net income from continuing operations reached $38.6 million, or $0.34 a share, versus $27.7 million in the year-earlier period. Boyd was forecast to earn $0.33 a share based on the average estimate of six Wall Street analysts.

The company boosted its 2018 guidance for adjusted EBITDA by 2.4 percent to $633 million.

Boyd said the guidance increase was driven by the acquisition of an Illinois distributed gaming company in May as well as better performance at Blue Chip Casino in Indiana.

Shares advanced 99 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $37.50 in after hours trading. The shares had fallen 3.2 percent before the earnings announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.