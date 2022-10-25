69°F
Boyd Gaming reports revenue growth, cites locals, downtown segments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2022 - 3:07 pm
 
Fremont Hotel and Casino, a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas ...
Fremont Hotel and Casino, a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boyd Gaming’s locals and downtown gaming segments continue to grow well past pre-pandemic measures, company officials said Tuesday.

Keith Smith, the company’s president and CEO, called the quarter a “solid performance” in a statement ahead of its third-quarter earnings call.

“These results were driven by our continued focus on core customers and sustained efficiencies throughout our business, as our operating model is successfully meeting today’s challenges and delivering consistent results,” Smith said. “Our strong operating performance is producing robust free cash flow, allowing us to return nearly $500 million in capital to our shareholders so far this year. Overall, we are encouraged by the resiliency of our business, and remain confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver consistent results in the current economic environment.”

For the quarter that ended Sept. 30, Boyd reported net income of $157 million, or $1.46 per share, on revenue of $877.3 million. That’s compared with a net income of $138.2 million, or $1.21 per share, on revenue of $843.1 million during the same quarter in 2021.

Leadership noted the downtown Las Vegas segment had cash flow margins that were 49 percent better than the pre-pandemic third quarter in 2019. It attributed the strong performance to the return of its Hawaiian customers, an important demographic segment given the company’s historic marketing connections.

Also during the quarter, Boyd Gaming opened Sky River Casino near Sacramento on Aug. 15. The company has a seven-year management agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Tribe.

Management expects the acquisition of Pala Interactive, worth $170 million, to close in the next several weeks, the company said.

Boyd Gaming shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, closed Tuesday up $1, or 1.86 percent, to $54.78.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

