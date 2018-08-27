Boyd Gaming upgrades its B Connected loyalty club program

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp., has upgraded and relaunched its B Connected loyalty club program.
The company on Monday announced the renewed program is now available at the company’s recently acquired Aliante and Cannery properties in Las Vegas and at other Boyd casinos nationwide.
Matt Ryan, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Boyd Gaming, said the program has added new rewards, discounts and benefits for card-holders and customers can exchange their existing cards for one of the new ones that are split into five tiers depending on a player’s level of spending.
The new tiers and the number of points needed to reach them: Ruby (0-749), Sapphire (750-14,999), Emerald (15,000-49,999), Onyx (50,000-199,999), and Titanium (200,000 and above). Points are awarded for play at slot machines, table games, poker, the race and sportsbooks, and bingo. Points can be redeemed for free play or discounts on retail purchases.
Depending on the player’s tier, a variety of rewards is available, including quarterly stays at Boyd properties, annual Holland America Cruise Line trips, annual trips to Hawaii with airfare credits, and other benefits at Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas.
Cardholders also can receive special discounts with program partners, including Advantage Rent-A-Car; and access to annual Boyd Gaming promotions and contests, like Pick the Pros and Trees of Hope.
Under terms of the program, a player can receive benefits for a calendar year once a higher level of play is achieved, but all points expire on Dec. 31 each year and players must rebuild their level of play after Jan. 1.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.
Now Connected
Properties where Boyd Gaming Corp.’s B Connected loyalty program is in place:
LAS VEGAS
Aliante
California
Fremont
Gold Coast
Main Street Station
The Orleans
Sam’s Town
Suncoast
LOUISIANA
Amelia Belle
Delta Downs
Evangeline Downs
Sam’s Town Shreveport
Treasure Chest
MISSISSIPPI
Sam’s Town Tunica
IP Biloxi
MIDWEST
Par-A-Dice (Illinois)
Blue Chip (Indiana)
Diamond Jo Worth (Iowa)
Boyd Gaming plans to roll out the program at additional properties nationwide in early 2019.