Boyd releases guidelines on reopening over coming weeks

Boyd Gaming plans to reopen its properties with limited amenities and capacity restrictions “in compliance with state and local requirements,” according to a news release.

California hotel-casino operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. is seen on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boyd Gaming Corp. announced updated health and safety guidelines Monday and said it plans to reopen seven properties in Louisiana and Mississippi starting Wednesday, pending regulatory approvals.

It would be the first time the company has resumed operations since mid-March.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen most of our properties over the next several weeks, and we look forward to offering our guests a safe and enjoyable entertainment experience,” President and CEO Keith Smith said.

Boyd plans to reopen its properties with limited amenities and capacity restrictions “in compliance with state and local requirements,” according to a Monday news release.

The company operates 29 gaming properties in 10 states, including 12 in Nevada.

Boyd plans to resume operations at three properties in Louisiana on Wednesday: Delta Downs Racetrack Casino, Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino and Treasure Chest Casino. The next day, it plans to reopen IP Casino in Biloxi and Sam’s Town in Tunica in Mississippi. The following week, it’s set to resume operations at two additional Louisiana properties, the Amelia Belle and Sam’s Town Shreveport.

The company said all of its properties will practice a new set of health and safety protocols deemed “Boyd Clean,” aimed at protecting staff and guests. These measures include:

— Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all staff.

— Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across different areas, including casino floors and restaurants.

— Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of high-touch surfaces, such as door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons.

— Additional hand sanitizer dispensers placed throughout properties.

— Training for all staff on safety protocols.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.