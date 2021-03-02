Boyd to break ground next week on tribal casino near Sacramento

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. announced Tuesday it expects to break ground on the Wilton Rancheria tribe’s Elk Grove, California, resort on March 9, “with construction commencing shortly thereafter.”

Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp.'s headquarters at 6465 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gamblers wait for the roulette ball to settle at Boyd Gaming Corp.'s Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on May 5, 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is set to start building a tribal casino outside Sacramento that has been in the works for years.

The Las Vegas casino operator announced Tuesday it expects to break ground on the Wilton Rancheria tribe’s resort on March 9, “with construction commencing shortly thereafter.”

The casino property in Elk Grove, California, is located 15 miles south of downtown Sacramento and scheduled to open in the second half of 2022, according to Boyd, which will develop and manage the project on the tribe’s behalf.

The Wilton Rancheria secured “full project financing from a third party,” Boyd said, without naming the source of funds.

“This will be a transformative project that will provide resources to invest in housing, education, and healthcare for our more than 800 members, to preserve our language and culture, and to give back to the community for decades to come,” Wilton Tribal Chair Jesus Tarango said in the release.

The casino is slated to include up to 2,000 slot machines and more than 80 table games.

“After years of planning, our focus will now turn to bringing the tribe’s vision for this project to life,” Boyd President and CEO Keith Smith said in the release.

The tribe announced in 2016 that it wanted to open a casino in Elk Grove, according to news reports, and the National Indian Gaming Commission approved Boyd’s management contract with the tribe in 2018.

