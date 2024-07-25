Boyd to build new casino on Jokers Wild site

The project, located on the 15-acre site at Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, is positioned to grow with the adjacent master-planned Cadence community.

This is an aerial view of Joker's Wild casino on Boulder Highway and the Cadence housing development in the distance Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Boyd Gaming is planning a reinvestment in a Southern Nevada property, building a new casino at its current Jokers Wild site in Henderson to be called “Cadence Crossing,” executives announced Thursday.

The new project will include a 10,000-square-foot casino with 450 slot machines, multiple dining options and live entertainment. Construction is expected to begin this year and finish by early 2026. The newly built casino, located on the 15-acre site at Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, will be positioned to grow with the adjacent master-planned Cadence community, which is projected to have more than 12,000 residential units when fully built out. About 5,200 are occupied now.

The existing Jokers Wild casino will remain open through construction. After Cadence Crossing opens, Jokers Wild will close and be demolished.

“While we are starting with a modest investment, the property will be designed for future expansion,” CEO Keith Smith told investors in the company’s second-quarter earnings call. “As Cadence grows, (Boyd has) the ability to add a hotel, additional casino space and more amenities during future phases of development.”

Executives with the Las Vegas-based regional gaming company did not specify how much they expect to spend on the project, but said the project and other renovations in out-of-state properties will be covered in a $100 million capital expenditure allocation on the company’s balance sheet.

Jokers Wild is currently the company’s only stand-alone casino operation in Henderson.

