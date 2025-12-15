Boyd’s Henderson casino project continues to be on track for 2026 opening – PHOTOS

The new casino on Boulder Highway will replace Henderson’s Jokers Wild casino and could eventually have hotel rooms attached to it.

Construction is underway at Cadence Crossing casino, currently occupied by Jokers Wild, on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction on Cadence Crossing, the Henderson casino destined to replace Jokers Wild, continues to be on pace for a mid-2026 opening, parent company Boyd Gaming said.

The 34-year-old Boulder Highway property, which will have 450 slot machines and several as-yet-unidentified food and beverage outlets, is being built in phases that will match the development pace of the Cadence subdivision west of the casino, which Boyd has called the fastest-growing master-planned community in the country.

Eventually, the company plans to attach a hotel with an unspecified number of rooms to the casino.

The 50,000-square-foot project with a 10,000-square-foot casino is Boyd’s first development in 20 years. The company unveiled plans for the project in its second-quarter earnings call in July 2024 and ground was broken on the project in April. The project and other renovations at an out-of-state property are expected to be covered in a $100 million capital expenditure allocation on the company’s balance sheet.

Boyd dominates the Boulder Highway area, also owning Sam’s Town about six miles to the northwest among its 10 locals and downtown Las Vegas properties. It also owns Boulder Highway’s Eastside Cannery, but in October, the company announced that it was permanently closing the 17-year-old, 16-story property with 307 hotel rooms and converting the land into a housing area.

Eastside Cannery was a casualty of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, never reopening after casinos across the state were closed for 78 days to stop the spread of the disease.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.