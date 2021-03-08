Boyd’s Stardust brand coming to 2 online casinos next month

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. and online betting platform FanDuel announced Monday they are partnering to launch Stardust online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania sometime next month.

The iconic Stardust is returning to the casino business, this time as a pair of online casinos bearing the name of the now-gone Strip resort.

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. and online betting platform FanDuel announced Monday they are partnering to launch Stardust online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania sometime next month.

FanDuel is rebranding its Betfair Casino in New Jersey and launching a Pennsylvania e-casino as Stardust platforms, the companies said in a joint release. Players will be able to use a single Stardust app through iOS and Android operating systems to play in both states.

“For nearly 50 years, the Stardust was one of the most famous casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. And while the resort has been gone for more than a decade, the Stardust brand is still as well-known and popular as ever,” Boyd President and CEO Keith Smith said in the release. “We are excited to work with our partners at FanDuel to launch our first real-money online casinos and are confident this legendary brand will give us a significant advantage in connecting with players looking for a distinctive online gaming experience.”

Stardust casinos will be built out of FanDuel’s front-end, apps and player account management system, the release said. Online casino players can link their B Connected Boyd loyalty program accounts and earn points and tier credits for playing via the Stardust.

Among the casino games: slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, baccarat and live dealer games.

“The new Stardust Casino will retain all of the great games that customers love on Betfair Casino, while incorporating a new stylish look that captures the glitz, glamour and nostalgia of old Las Vegas,” FanDuel Group President Amy Howe said in the release.

“Stardust Casino allows us to take a market leading product to the next level, creating a unified platform across New Jersey and Pennsylvania and integrating Boyd Gaming’s B Connected player loyalty program to provide even more value to our customers.”

