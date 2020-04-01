Brian Sandoval leaving MGM to pursue head UNR position
Former Gov. Brian Sandoval is leaving MGM Resorts International to become president of the University of Nevada, Reno, MGM announced Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
