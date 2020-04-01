Brian Sandoval leaving MGM to pursue UNR presidency

Former Gov. Brian Sandoval is leaving MGM Resorts International to pursue a position as president of the University of Nevada, Reno, MGM announced Wednesday.

Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sandoval accepted the role at MGM in January 2019, shortly after turning the governor’s office over to Gov. Steve Sisolak. The former governor headed the company’s global expansion plans in Japan and focused on state public policy efforts around sports gaming.

“Having accomplished my goals at MGM, I have decided to put my time, energy and public and private experience to work as an applicant to become the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno,” Sandoval said in a Wednesday statement. “I am thankful for the experiences I had, and the people I got to know, while at MGM and wish everyone good health and safety during these challenging times.”

The Review-Journal reported late last year the current head of UNR, Marc Johnson, plans to leave his post in June and transition into a teaching position in the Department of Economics. He served in the university’s top post since 2011; he first worked in an interim capacity in 2011 and was appointed president in April 2012.

The search for a permanent UNR president has been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, but NSHE representatives said Wednesday that the university system is working to identify a candidate to serve as acting president of UNR since Johnson is unavailable to continue serving through the summer.

The Board of Regents will hold an emergency meeting April 7 to consider extending the contracts of NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly and UNLV President Marta Meana to December 2020.

MGM Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said he wishes Sandoval the best, and is grateful for “all that he has accomplished” while with the company.

“He helped to advance our efforts in Japan, in jurisdictions where we were seeking expanded access, and areas where we pursued sports betting opportunities,” Hornbuckle said.

Before being elected governor, Sandoval was a state assemblyman, the youngest chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, attorney general and a federal court judge. His role at MGM was his first private sector job in more than 20 years.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. Aleksandra Appleton contributed to this report.