British company gets Nevada license for gaming geo-technology

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday licensed a British company as a new competitor in gaming information technology in a segment that is poised for growth.

Bob Scucci, Boyd Gaming’s director of race and sports books, holds his phone launched with B Connected Sports, a sports wagering application for mobile devices, at The Orleans Friday, Sept. 26, 2014. (Samantha Clemens-Kerbs/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man watches a baseball game in the sports book at the South Point, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. (John Locher/AP)

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday licensed a British company as a new competitor in gaming information technology in a segment that is poised for growth.

Commissioners unanimously approved Brighton, United Kingdom-based Miomni Gaming Ltd. as a geo-location and information technology service provider.

With the potential expansion of mobile sports wagering as a result of Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, commissioners were anxious to question Miomni CEO Mike Venner about technological advancements in geo technology and how it will develop apps for mobile sports wagering.

That technology is used to pinpoint the location of an individual who is gambling from a mobile device. Operators will need to enforce gaming within the borders of states that approve sports betting.

Venner said the company has previous agreements on other products with Nevada operators, currently contracts with Caesars Entertainment Corp., Station Casinos, Boyd Gaming and Wynn Resorts Ltd.

In other business, the commission approved a one-day, slot-machines-only license to legally preserve gaming on the site of the historic Moulin Rouge property.

The Moulin Rouge site is now piles of rubble awaiting a resolution through a court-appointed receiver. But in order to preserve the gaming license, a request was made for Century Gaming Technologies to be issued a one-day license, a common request of properties where gaming has been temporarily shuttered.

Under the preservation proposal, Century would park a trailer with 16 slot machines, allowing play at the site from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., on May 29.

Board member Shawn Reid noted that the temporary license was the eighth one approved for the Moulin Rouge by regulators since June 2004.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.