British family files wrongful death suit against Las Vegas Strip casino

The family of a British man who died due to diabetic complications while staying at a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and a local medical transport company, according to court records.

The estate of William Howell is suing Aria casino-hotel, its parent company MGM Resorts International, Henderson-based Community Ambulance, two medical transport employees and Roe Security Company in a Nevada court, alleging Howell’s death from diabetic ketoacidosis in August 2023 was the result of negligence and wrongful acts committed by the defendants.

The five-count civil suit was filed Thursday in the Eighth Judicial District Court by Emma Vassallo – the estate’s co-administrator — on behalf of Howell’s two surviving minor sons, Louis and Jack. Vassallo and the Howell boys reside in London, according to court documents.

The suit is seeking compensation for general, specific, punitive and pecuniary damages, funeral expenses and attorney’s fees.

MGM did not respond to a request for comment Friday. The Las Vegas-based company typically refrains from addressing pending legal matters in the media.

The complaint states Howell, a Type 1 diabetic, was at Harry Reid International Airport on Aug. 30, 2023 awaiting a Virgin Airlines flight to London when an airline employee noticed he appeared unwell. The flight was delayed as medical assistance was requested.

Community Ambulance employees Alexandra Gangemi and Dominique Johnson arrived, took Howell’s vitals and noted his high blood sugar. The lawsuit alleges Gangemi and Johnson “spent no more than two minutes” with the wheelchair-bound Howell before he electronically signed a medical transport refusal form.

The lawsuit claims the two Community Ambulance employees “did not properly inform (Howell) of the consequences of failing to seek attention, did not properly assess (Howell)’s mental capacity, did not perform the proper testing.”

Virgin did not permit Howell to board the flight to London.

From the airport, Howell took an Uber to Aria casino-hotel, where he had been staying previously. Upon his arrival in the Aria valet area, Howell reportedly fell when he exited the Uber vehicle and was “visibly ill.”

Aria security helped Howell to his former room but, since he had checked out, a new room key was issued at 10:10 p.m. Howell, with a security escort, entered his hotel room at 10:12 p.m. and the door was closed behind him.

The next day, Vassallo and Louis Howell waited for several hours at Heathrow Airport in London until they learned the elder Howell had not boarded the departing flight in Las Vegas. The family reached out to Aria, who sent someone to Howell’s room at 12:24 p.m., at which time Howell was found dead, reportedly due to diabetic ketoacidosis.

