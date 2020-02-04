Buffalo Bar dedicated to Buffalo slots to open in Summerlin

Buffalo branded slot machines at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A herd of Buffalo will stampede into the Rampart Casino this weekend, and belly up to their own bar. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the resort officially will open its new Buffalo Bar, in partnership with the creators of the popular Buffalo brand of slots, Aristocrat Technology.

Located just off the casino floor, Buffalo Bar will feature nine seats and a 1,095-square-foot gaming area packed with Buffalo-branded slot and keno games such as Buffalo, Buffalo Gold, Buffalo Gold Revolution, Buffalo Stampede, Buffalo Diamond and Buffalo Grand. To wet your whistle while you play, the bar will offer a specialty cocktail known as the Hairy Buffalo.

“Our customers know and love the Buffalo brand, so to partner with Aristocrat and launch the first Buffalo Bar with all the different themed gaming options in one area is forward-thinking from the casino-side and very exciting for our players,” said Michelle Bacigalupi, vice president and general manager at Rampart Casino.

