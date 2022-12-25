51°F
Casinos & Gaming

Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Buffalo Bill's hotel-casino' sign on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, in Primm, Nevada. The hotel and ca ...
Buffalo Bill's hotel-casino' sign on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, in Primm, Nevada. The hotel and casino reopened on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO)
Buffalo Bill's is closed due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Primm. The ...
Buffalo Bill's is closed due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Primm. The hotel and casino reopened on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Buffalo Bill's is closed due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Primm. The ...
Buffalo Bill's is closed due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Primm. The hotel and casino reopened on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Buffalo Bill's is closed due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Primm. The ...
Buffalo Bill's is closed due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Primm. The hotel and casino reopened on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopened Friday, according to the hotel and casino.

Live table games are available as well as slots, and the new Wagon Wheel Grill restaurant is open at Buffalo Bill’s.

According to Primm Valley Casino Resorts, more upgrades will be coming to Buffalo Bill’s in the new year.

Buffalo Bill’s was closed for most of the last three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

