Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
After being closed during the pandemic, the hotel and casino reopened Friday.
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopened Friday, according to the hotel and casino.
Live table games are available as well as slots, and the new Wagon Wheel Grill restaurant is open at Buffalo Bill’s.
According to Primm Valley Casino Resorts, more upgrades will be coming to Buffalo Bill’s in the new year.
Buffalo Bill’s was closed for most of the last three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
