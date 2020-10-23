79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Caesars board member stepping down immediately

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 1:37 pm
 

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s James Nelson is stepping down from the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Nelson informed the board’s executive chairman of his resignation on Friday, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission. His departure “was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices,” the filing said.

Nelson, the CEO of real estate investment trust Global Net Lease Inc., joined the board in March 2019, and was a member of Caesars’ audit committee, according to the company’s website. He also serves on the boards of Global Net Lease and Herbalife Ltd.

He had previously been chairman and CEO of Eaglescliff Corp., a specialty investment banking, consulting and wealth management company, and was CEO and co-chairman of investment company Orbitex Management.

Following Nelson’s departure, there are nine members remaining on Caesars’ board of directors, according to the company’s website. One-third of those are women.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
2
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
3
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
4
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
5
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A view of the Circa Sportsbook from the second level during a tour of Circa, the first from-the ...
Circa upping the ante for sportsbooks
By / RJ

Industry watchers say Circa’s glamorous new offering will put pressure on other properties to invest in their sportsbooks, even as the lion’s share of many sportsbooks’ revenue comes from online bets.