Caesars board member stepping down immediately

Caesars Palace (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s James Nelson is stepping down from the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Nelson informed the board’s executive chairman of his resignation on Friday, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission. His departure “was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices,” the filing said.

Nelson, the CEO of real estate investment trust Global Net Lease Inc., joined the board in March 2019, and was a member of Caesars’ audit committee, according to the company’s website. He also serves on the boards of Global Net Lease and Herbalife Ltd.

He had previously been chairman and CEO of Eaglescliff Corp., a specialty investment banking, consulting and wealth management company, and was CEO and co-chairman of investment company Orbitex Management.

Following Nelson’s departure, there are nine members remaining on Caesars’ board of directors, according to the company’s website. One-third of those are women.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.