Caesars building its first US non-gaming hotel in Arizona

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States, Caesars Republic Scottsdale near Scottsdale Fashion Square, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Caesars Entertainment Corp. )

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The company announced Monday that ground would be broken in the second half of the year on the four-star, 266-room Caesars Republic Scottsdale near Scottsdale Fashion Square, one of the region’s top luxury retail malls.

The project is introducing the Caesars Republic brand. Caesars Entertainment will license the brand, advise on design elements and integrate its Total Rewards loyalty program.

“Caesars Republic Scottsdale represents the introduction of a new world-class brand and further progress on our strategy to expand our non-gaming business into premier destinations,” Caesars Entertainment President and CEO Mark Frissora said in a statement announcing the project.

“This project will be our first non-gaming asset in the United States and demonstrates the global strength of the Caesars brand,” Frissora said. “We look forward to partnering with HCW Development and Aimbridge Hospitality to create a world-class experience in one of the nation’s most desirable communities.”

No two hotels within the brand will be exactly alike. Everything from the décor to the culinary offerings will be inspired by local traditions and tastemakers, company officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.