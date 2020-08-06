Caesars CEO reports ‘strong’ group business bookings

“Now that the merger has closed, our operating teams are fully engaged with integrating the two companies and executing on the synergy plans,” CEO Tom Reeg said.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s CEO expects to see a strong recovery in the local convention industry.

Group business has taken a major hit since onset of the pandemic, which has severely dampened midweek occupancy rates in Las Vegas. Major conventions like SEMA and CES have cancelled plans for late 2020 and early 2021.

Tom Reeg, head of the newly-formed company, said Caesars had a strong quarter scheduling new group business downt the road, and booked almost $200 million worth of business compared with $120 million in the same period last year.

Only 15 percent of those were events were rescheduled events that had to rebook. Most of those events will take place between six and 24 months out.

“We had a very strong quarter of booking new group business,” Reeg said. “Our booking levels were dramatically in excess of last year.”

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s first earnings report showed numbers far below pre-pandemic levels, but Reeg remained optimistic for the company’s future.

“Now that the merger has closed, our operating teams are fully engaged with integrating the two companies and executing on the synergy plans,” he said in a Thursday statement.

The Reno-based casino operator, which was formed from from a $17.3 billion merger between Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. last month, reported $126.5 in net revenue in the second quarter, down 78 percent from the year prior. Net loss was $100 million.

Reeg said property closures during April and May hurt operating trends in the quarter.

The company has yet to reopen the Cromwell, Rio and Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, but has reopened all of the combined company’s regional properties.

Reeg reiterated the company still planned to sell a Strip asset. While they had thought that would take place within a year of the merger closing before the pandemic, he said it could take anywhere between 12 and 18 months in light of the current operating environment.

Caesars shares closed up 6.2 percent at $37.75 on the Nasdaq.

The company is set to discuss second quarter earnings at 2 p.m.

