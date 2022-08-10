Caesars, Cherokee Indians partner on Virginia casino

Caesars Entertainment and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced a joint venture in the development of the $650 million Caesars Virginia.

Construction is scheduled to begin this week on the Danville, Virginia project, which is slated to open in late 2024.

The resort will include a 500-room hotel, 2,500-seat live entertainment venue and 40,000 square feet of convention space. The casino floor will include 1,300 slot machines, 85 live table games, a poker room and a sportsbook.

EBCI bought the operations of Caesars Southern Indiana last year, and Caesars has managed two EBCI properties in North Carolina since 1997.

“This venture is a vital opportunity for our nation and our people,” Richard Sneed, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, said in a statement. “We are excited to be expanding our longstanding and successful partnership with Caesars Entertainment to develop a first-class resort that will be defined by luxury and service that Caesars’ guests have known and come to expect.”

