Caesars closer to building new convention center near Las Vegas Strip

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday approved plans for the $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center to be built just east of the High Roller observation wheel on land currently used as a parking lot.

Rendering of Caesars Forum Meeting Center, to be built by Caesars Entertainment Corp. on the Las Vegas Strip. (Clark County/Twitter)

Caesars Entertainment Corp. moved another step closer to building its new convention center.

Clark County officials tweeted that “more convention space is coming to the Las Vegas Strip” after the board’s approval.

more convention space is coming to the las #vegas strip. today, #clarkcounty commissioners approved plans for the "caesars forum." it will go behind @TheLINQ, @HarrahsVegas and @FlamingoVegas and will have indoor and outdoor meeting space. goal is to open in 2020. pic.twitter.com/cfxa6WiV4P — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 6, 2018

The company previously announced that it would break ground on the project later this month and is planning a 2020 completion.

In documents reviewed by commissioners, the project is described as covering 550,797 square feet with a 107,000-square-foot outdoor plaza on 29 acres and would be 115 feet tall.

“The proposed facility will be connected to the existing Las Vegas Monorail station and Linq Promenade by proposed pedestrian bridges,” documents say.

