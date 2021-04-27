Caesars donates millions in parking fees to nonprofit groups

Caesars Entertainment Inc. said Monday that it has donated $3.1 million to nine Southern Nevada nonprofits and charitable organizations.

Guests pay for parking at the Caesars Palace garage on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paying for parking is no one’s favorite thing to do, but it might help to know fees generated at one casino-hotel operator’s properties are going to local charitable organizations.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. said Monday that it has donated $3.1 million to nine Southern Nevada nonprofits and charitable organizations. The funds were collected from Caesars’ paid-parking garages.

Back in October, Caesars pledged to donate all parking fee profits collected to local charitable groups. The company said the majority of funding will alleviate critical food and shelter needs across the valley.

“The past year has presented incredible challenges to all of us. We are keenly aware that, as we move forward, we are still moving uphill. And that hill can be much steeper for our vulnerable community members,” Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said in a statement. “Our company is committed to social-economic equity in every community in which we operate. All of us at Caesars Entertainment are grateful to support organizations committed to lifting up and propelling forward those who have been most profoundly impacted by this trying year.”

Two nonprofits, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, received $1 million each. Clean the World received a $300,000 donation while both the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and The Shade Tree of Las Vegas each received $200,000.

Caesars also made $100,000 donations to The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, Kya’s Smiles Foundation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation and Special Olympics Nevada.

Tom Roberts, CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, said Caesars’ $1 million donation will allow the organization to invest in its food and shelter programs, including its Meals on Wheels food delivery program for vulnerable homebound seniors across Southern Nevada.

“Our community’s most vulnerable, including thousands of homebound seniors and homeless individuals in need, are at serious risk without the existence of services like Meals on Wheels and our on-site emergency shelter,” said Roberts. “We’re extremely grateful for this generous gift, which will allow us to perform a strategic investment in both our food and shelter programs by building the additional infrastructure and equipment required to ensure the sustainability and growth of these programs.”

Caesars said self-parking at its Las Vegas properties will remain free for Nevada residents with valid identification, hotel guests, and Caesars Reward loyalty members at platinum rating and above.

