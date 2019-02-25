Caesars, DraftKings partnering on sports betting deal

Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment Corp is buying a stake in DraftKings as the fantasy sports operator looks set to grab significant wagering market share across America.

The partnership is the latest in the fast-evolving sports betting industry ever since the Supreme Court overturned a ban on wagering in most states last May.

As part of the deal, Caesars will offer DraftKings market access for its online gaming and sports wagering products in states where the casino company operates subject to states passing applicable laws, the companies said in a joint statement Monday.

Caesars operates casinos in 13 states while DraftKings has a fan base of 10 million. The companies did not disclose the size of the equity stake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

