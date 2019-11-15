Caesars, Eldorado shareholders voting separately on $17.3B deal

Caesars Entertainment shareholders are meeting in Las Vegas and Eldorado Resorts shareholders are in Reno to consider the deal that would form the world’s largest casino company.

Shareholders for Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Eldorado Resorts Inc. are voting separately Friday on Eldorado’s planned $17.3 billion acquisition of the Las Vegas company that operates Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and the World Series of Poker.

Results of the two votes were expected later Friday.

The buyout would form the nation’s largest regional casino company. Caesars shareholders were meeting at the Tuscana Chapel at Caesars Palace, while Eldorado shareholders were at the Eldorado Resort in downtown Reno. Both meetings began at 9 a.m., according to the companies’ joint proxy statement issued last month.

Under terms of the deal, announced in June, Eldorado will pay $7.2 billion in cash and 77 million shares of stock to acquire 51 percent of the company. It also will take on Caesars’ existing debt.

The deal, which also is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2020. The new company will have 60 casinos with 51,000 hotel rooms, 71,000 slot machines and 3,650 table games. The company will take the Caesars name and be based in Reno.

