Caesars Entertainment being acquired by Eldorado Resorts in $17.3B deal

Reno-based Eldorado Resorts will acquire Caesars Entertainment in one of the largest casino industry deals in years.

Caesars Palace on the Strip on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno-based Eldorado Resorts will acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp., the companies announced Monday.

The merged company will retain the Caesars name.

Eldorado Resorts, a fast-growing regional casino operator whose lone Southern Nevada property had been the Tropicana Laughlin, is positioned to acquire the larger Caesars Entertainment, owner of 53 properties in 14 states and five countries outside the U.S.

The deal is worth $17.3 billion, comprised of $7.2 billion in cash, about 77 million Eldorado common shares and the assumption of Caesars outstanding net debt for a total value of $12.75 a share. Caesars stock closed at $9.99 a share on Friday.

Eldorado, which has 26 properties in 12 states, has long been considered a suitor for Caesars, operators of nine Las Vegas resorts, since billionaire investor Carl Icahn took a controlling interest of Caesars’ board of directors and allowed Eldorado access to the company’s financial records.

Gaming industry analyst John DeCree of Las Vegas-based Union Gaming said late Sunday the transaction “has been highly anticipated for several months now” and would be “one of the most significant M&A (merger and acquisition) events in the sector in years.”

Caesars, which holds the Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Planet Hollywood brands, also operates the World Series of Poker. The company has been dogged by the fallout of a 2008 leveraged buyout led by Apollo Global Management LLC and TPG that left the company with massive debt, leading to a bankruptcy protection filing that took two years to clear.

