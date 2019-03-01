Caesars Entertainment, Carl Icahn enter into agreement

Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Caesars Entertainment announced Friday morning that it has entered into an agreement with billionaire hedge fund activist Carl Icahn and the Icahn Group.

In a news release, the company said the agreement regards membership and makeup of the company’s board of directors.

Keith Cozza, Courtney Mather and James Nelson will be appointed to the company’s board of directors, subject to regulatory approval.

Three current directors will step down, effective immediately. The news release did not identify those directors.

“Our new colleagues bring diverse and relevant experience, and we look forward to them joining our board in our ongoing efforts to further enhance value for all shareholders,” Chairman of the Board James Hunt said in the news release.

“Since the completion of Caesars’ restructuring, we have been undergoing a strategic process to create value, and we will continue that process working with our new directors.”

In the agreement, the Icahn Group, which owns 9.78 percent of Caesars’ outstanding shares, has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of each of Caesars’ board nominees at the company’s 2019 annual meeting.

“I believe the best path forward for Caesars requires a thorough strategic process to sell or merge the company to further develop its already strong regional presence,” Icahn said in the news release, “which will allow Caesars to continue to take advantage of the Caesars Rewards program bringing more and more players to Caesars’ Vegas market.

“I expect this to make Caesars the most powerful competitor in Vegas, the gaming capital of the world.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.