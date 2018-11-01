Caesars Entertainment CEO Mark Frissora leaving company

Mark Frissora, Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s CEO since July 2015, will leave the company early next year.

Mark Frissora, Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s CEO since July 2015, will leave the company early next year.

The company announced the planned departure hours after announcing a new partnership involving the Las Vegas stadium project and minutes before presenting its third-quarter financial results Thursday.

Jim Hunt, chairman of Caesars’ board of directors, said he and four members of the board’s compensation and management development committee would work with a search firm to identify Frissora’s successor.

“The board of directors thanks Mark for his instrumental role in leading the company through a challenging period and setting Caesars on a course for sustained, long-term growth and value creation,” Hunt said in a release. “Under Mark’s leadership, the company has significantly improved margins and profitability while simultaneously increasing customer and employee satisfaction. We are grateful for his leadership and numerous contributions and are optimistic for the future.”

Frissora was a center of attention last month when Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Landry’s Inc. restaurant portfolio and Golden Nugget-branded casinos nationwide, approached Caesars about a reverse merger that would have included Caesars absorbing Golden Nugget and Fertitta taking over as the company’s CEO. Caesars rejected the offer.

