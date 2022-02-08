Caesars Entertainment hosting massive hiring event Feb. 24

The company announced Tuesday it would be holding a national hiring event on Feb. 24 for thousands of positions across its properties in the U.S., including hundreds of roles in Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment announced Tuesday it will host a national hiring event this month for more than 50 of its properties across the U.S., including in Las Vegas.

The company said the national hiring event will take place on Feb. 24 with positions from “the casino floor to managing financial transactions or even designing casinos.”

The Las Vegas hiring event is expected to take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rio with potential for on-the-spot hiring for roles ranging from entry-level to executive. Applicants can register and find additional details at www.caesars.com/dayofhiring.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a copy of their resume to the event.

“Caesars Entertainment stretches across the country and encompasses an incredible array of iconic brands including Horseshoe, Harrah’s, Caesars Sportsbook and more. Throughout the company, we have a variety of opportunities for people of all interests looking to kick start their career with one of the country’s leading entertainment and hospitality companies,” Matt Krystofiak, Caesars Entertainment’s senior vice president of human resources operations, said in a news release.

