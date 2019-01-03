Caesars Entertainment named first NFL casino sponsor

Seven NFL Clubs have relationships with Caesars Entertainment, including the Falcons, Ravens, Bears, Colts, Saints, Raiders and Eagles. These partnerships, along with the new deal do not include sports betting or daily fantasy.

Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Caesars Entertainment Corp. has signed a multiyear agreement with the National Football League to become the sport’s first casino sponsor.

Caesars will have the exclusive right to use NFL trademarks in the U.S. and the United Kingdom to promote Caesars casino properties and activate at key NFL events including the Super Bowl and NFL Draft, according to a press release Thursday.

