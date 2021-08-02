Caesars Entertainment reveals sports betting rebranding move

Caesars Entertainment unveiled a new rebranding effort that combines the company’s sports betting assets under a single brand after its purchase of William Hill in April.

Caesars Entertainment on Monday unveiled a new rebranding effort that combines the company’s sports betting assets under a single brand following its purchase of William Hill in April.

The company announced in a press release the launch of a new mobile sports betting app, Caesars Sportsbook, that runs on the Liberty platform acquired in the William Hill deal.

The app is live in eight states — Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia — and is expected to be operating in Arizona, Maryland and Louisiana soon pending regulatory approval.

The company also announced a new multimillion-dollar national marketing campaign that features comedian and actor JB Smoove to promote the new sportsbook app.

“The rebranded and upgraded offerings for our Caesars Sportsbook will provide customized offers, flexible limits, a wide range of betting lines, and an intuitive user experience. Caesars Sportsbook also brings players into an empire of play where, win or lose, every wager gives them more through our award-winning Caesars Rewards,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement included in the company’s press release.

That new app isn’t available in Nevada — at least not yet. But some changes are happening for Caesars properties in the Silver State.

The company’s local betting app, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, also underwent a face-lift, with an upgraded look and a link to Caesars Rewards, the company said in a press release. The app also now offers better stability, integrated parlay cards and new live scoreboards to follow games in real time.

The change also means that Caesars-owned retail sportsbooks across the state are being renamed from William Hill to Caesars Sportsbook. Those properties include:Bally’s; Caesars Palace; Circus Circus Reno; Eldorado; Flamingo; Harrah’s; Harrah’s Lake Tahoe; Harrah’s Laughlin; Harveys Lake Tahoe; The Linq Hotel; Paris Las Vegas; Planet Hollywood; Rio; Silver Legacy; The Cromwell; and Tropicana Laughlin.

The change does not affect William Hill sportsbooks at locations not owned by Caesars, the company said. Caesars says that it plans to bring the new Caesars Sportsbook app launched in other states app to Nevada in the future.

