Caesars Entertainment says Las Vegas market still strong

In its earnings report, the company said revenue growth in the Las Vegas market and its sports betting segment contributed to improved results.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. improved its third-quarter revenue when compared to the same time a year earlier, according to its earnings report shared Tuesday.

For the quarter that ended Sept. 30, Caesars Entertainment reported net income of $52 million, or $0.24 per share, on revenue of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, it reported a net loss of $233 million, or $1.10 per share, on revenues of $2.69 billion.

Revenue in the Las Vegas segment grew 5.9 percent from the same period in 2021 to $1.08 billion.

Caesars Digital, the company’s mobile sports betting business, increased its revenue by 120.8 percent to $212 million.

CEO Tom Reeg said its latest earnings reflect a new quarterly record for cash flow measures, as well as strength among its brick-and-mortar properties and in Las Vegas.

“Caesars Digital reported strong revenue growth in the quarter and a smaller than expected (cash flow) loss driven by improved operating efficiencies,” he said in a statement released before a conference call with analysts.

Absent from the earnings report and media release was mention of a possible Las Vegas Strip asset sale. Last year, Reeg said the company could put a plan into motion in early 2022. But in August, he emphasized that such a deal would only go through “if we have a trade that makes sense for us,” and he reiterated that message during the Global Gaming Expo last month, held at The Venetian Expo.

Caesars shares, traded on the Nasdaq, rose 1.51 percent to close at $44.39 on Tuesday.

