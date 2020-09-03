Caesars Entertainment selling Louisiana property

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs casino in Bossier City is set to go to Rubico Acquisition Corp. for $22 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is divesting a Louisiana property.

On Thursday, the Reno-based casino operating company announced that it had agreed to sell Harrah’s Louisiana Downs casino in Bossier City to Rubico Acquisition Corp. for $22 million.

The joint transaction also includes Vici Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust tied to Caesars that acts as a landlord to the property.

According to a news release, $5.5 million of the proceeds from the transaction will go to Vici, and $16.5 million will go to Caesars. The annual base rent payments under the two companies’ regional master lease will not change.

The transaction is part of the divestitures the company promised in presentations to gaming regulators in several states before the July closure of the $17.3 billion merger between Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Eldorado Resorts Inc. The company is also expected to sell at least one Strip asset in the coming months.

After the deal closes, the company will operate 51 properties in 16 states. The sale is set to close by the end of the year or early 2021, and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs is a “racino” — a property with both a casino and a race track — and has roughly 12,000 square feet of casino floor space, according to a 2019 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It was closed last week due to Hurricane Laura, and has since reopened.

Caesars’ shares closed down 2.2 percent to $47.62 on the Nasdaq on Thursday, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 598.34 points, or 5 percent. Vici shares closed down 2.8 percent to $22.92 on the New York Stock Exchange.

