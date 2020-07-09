Caesars Entertainment to reopen Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip

Caesars Entertainment Corp. plans to reopen Bally’s amid what CEO Tony Rodio calls “solid customer interest” this summer from tourists.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. plans to reopen another Strip property amid what CEO Tony Rodio calls “solid customer interest” this summer from tourists.

Bally’s is set to open its doors at 10 a.m. July 23 with its gaming, hotel, restaurants and other amenities.

“We have capped hotel occupancy at our other reopened Las Vegas properties and believe that opening another casino resort, rather than increasing hotel occupancy caps, better supports our enhanced focus on health and safety at this time,” Rodio said.

The property joins Caesars’ other reopened properties: Caesars Palace, the Flamingo, Harrah’s and Paris Las Vegas. The Linq Hotel’s gaming floor and other amenities are also open, along with the Linq Promenade. All properties offer free self-parking.

Bally’s will offer a variety of bars and restaurants, including Burger Brasserie, Bucca di Beppo, Bally’s Food Court, Tequila Taqueria, Lobby Bar, Sully’s Bar, Shiver Bar, LaVazza, and a new Indigo Lounge, overlooking the casino floor. The property’s Blu Pool will also reopen.

According to a Thursday news release, Caesars’ remaining Las Vegas properties — Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell and the Rio — will reopen “in line with customer demand, regulatory requirements and any additional health and safety considerations.”

