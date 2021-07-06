Caesars Entertainment unveils plans for multimillion-dollar renovation

A rendering of the renovated entrance at Caesars Palace. (Allard & Conversano Design)

Caesars Entertainment announced Tuesday plans for a multimillion-dollar renovation of the original main entrance, main casino and porte-cochère at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company said in a press release that the project will start in July and be complete by New Year’s Eve. The project will offer up an “extravagant entryway, redesigned gaming areas and a new lobby bar.” The main entrance to the property, the company said, will undergo a complete rebuild.

“Once completed, guests will be welcomed by a dramatic and soaring dome and barreled ceiling over a stunning 15-foot tall statue of Augustus Caesar,” the company said. “The project also includes two new state-of-the-art gaming pits, which will flank the enhanced entrance, a beautiful new lobby bar and a renovation of the property’s legendary domed table games floor.”

Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment regional president, said the project encompasses a “full reimagining of our main entrance.”

“Completely rebuilding the front entrance of one of the world’s most iconic destinations is no small task, and we’re excited to get started and create a stunning new visual welcome for our guests,” McBurney said.

During construction from July through December there will be some changes to the entry of the property at 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. They include:

— Main valet off Las Vegas Boulevard South will accommodate Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star members only.

— The Colosseum valet (ground floor of the Caesars Palace self-parking garage off Frank Sinatra Drive) will accommodate all valet guests.

— Rideshare pick-up and drop-off will be relocated to the exit doors next to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

— Express hotel check-in/check-out kiosks will be placed at all available entrances.

