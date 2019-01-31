Caesars Entertainment’s Total Rewards program getting a name change

The company’s Total Rewards program will be known as Caesars Rewards as of Friday, company officials said Wednesday. The name change was first announced in December.

The exterior of Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal)

The gaming floor at the LINQ photographed on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s longtime rewards program is being renamed for the company’s namesake.

The company said the loyalty program is the oldest in the casino industry, starting in 2005 when Harrah’s Entertainment merged with Caesars Entertainment and absorbed that company’s “Connection Card” program.

The company’s 55 million members will have their accounts changed automatically on Friday and benefits and award tiers will remain the same.

Caesars’ mobile app, Play by TR, will become “Caesars Rewards Mobile App” in mid-February, and Caesars Rewards Visa, Caesars Rewards Live Events and others will follow.

