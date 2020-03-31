Caesars executives receive shares of company

Eight executives with Caesars Entertainment Corp. acquired more than a half-million dollars of company stock, according to a series of SEC filings Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Strip is largely empty after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses in the state due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Photo taken on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eight executives of Caesars Entertainment Corp. have received thousands of dollars of company stock as part of an annual vesting event that was a part of their compensation packages.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings Tuesday showed eight reportable transactions for Caesars stock.

More than 78,000 Caesars shares worth more than $535,000 were distributed as part of the company’s long-term incentive plan, the filings show.

According to the individual statements of changes in beneficial ownership filings, the Caesars stock vesting occurred Friday.

A summary of the Caesars vesting event:

-Thomas Jenkin, global president of destination markets, received 21,530 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $147,480.

-Eric Hession, executive vice president and chief financial officer, received 18,105 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $124,019.

-Christopher Holdren, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, received 13,448 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $92,119.

-Monica Digilio, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, received 9,187 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $62,931.

-Christian Stuart, executive vice president of gaming and interactive entertainment, received 5,224 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $35,784.

-Richard Broome, executive vice president of communications and government relations, received 4,812 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $32,962.

-Keith Causey, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, received 3,424 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $23,454.

-Michelle Bushore, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, received 2,473 shares of common stock at $6.85 a share, valued at $16,940.

Caesars shares closed up 5.3 percent, 34 cents, to $6.76 a share in slightly-below-average volume trading.

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the nature of the Caesars stock transactions.

