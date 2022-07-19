109°F
Caesars horse racing betting app continues expansion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2022 - 2:36 pm
 
Rich Strike, front right, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby ...
Rich Strike, front right, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Caesars Racebook has expanded to the home of the Kentucky Derby.

The horse racing betting app is now available for download in Kentucky, offering pari-mutuel wagering at more than 250 tracks around the world. Kentucky is the sixth state to offer Caesars Racebook, joining Florida, Indiana, Montana, Ohio and Oregon.

Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer of Caesars Digital, previously said expansion of the app was planned for “about 30 states.” On Tuesday, a Caesars spokesman declined to say whether that included Nevada.

Caesars Racebook uses the NYRA Bets platform offered by the New York Racing Association, which includes livestreaming from tracks.

Caesars Racebook users also earn points through the Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

