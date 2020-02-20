Caesars lands sponsorship deal with Major League Soccer team

The partnership will have players wear the company’s new “Caesars Sports” logo on team jersey sleeves for both home and away matches, starting in this year’s MLS season.

A close-up of the new Caesars Sports logo on a D.C. United jersey. (Caesars Entertainment Corp.)

D.C. United player Julian Gressel wears the Caesars Sports logo. (Caesars Entertainment Corp.)

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is entering a first-of-its-kind sponsorship deal with Major League Soccer team D.C. United.

The partnership will have players wear the company’s new “Caesars Sports” logo on team jersey sleeves for both home and away matches, starting in this year’s MLS season.

This is the first time a casino company will have its logo on an MLS jersey, according to a Thursday press release. The only other MLS sleeve branding deal is the Atlanta United’s partnership with Piedmont Healthcare, which was announced this month.

Chris Holdren, Caesars’ chief marketing officer, said this partnership is one step in the company’s efforts to become a leader in sports. The company has announced other sports-related partners in recent months, including the NFL and ESPN.

The United D.C. deal also includes game day activations at Washington, D.C.’s Audi Field such as promotional giveaways, LED signage, special match moments and the availability of suites during home games and stadium events.

There are also multiple bar, restaurant and entertainment concepts being considered, including stadium events hosted by Caesars.

“Partnering with Caesars provides us with a great opportunity to realize the dream of Audi Field being a year-round hub of entertainment and activity and is another strong indication that global brands continue to see value in partnering with our organization,” said D.C. United Co-Chairman Jason Levien in the release.

Caesars isn’t the first company to have its name show up on an athlete’s sleeve. Last year, MGM Resorts International had a special patch that read “MGM Resorts Japan” on Oakland A’s players during a two-game series in Tokyo. The patch was part of a sponsorship agreement MGM Resorts signed with Major League Baseball in 2018.

