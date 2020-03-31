Caesars, MGM execs buy stocks as Wall Street ends worst quarter since ’08

Eight executives with Caesars Entertainment Corp. acquired more than a half-million dollars of company stock, according to a series of SEC filings Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Strip is largely empty after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses in the state due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Photo taken on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Executives and directors of two publicly traded casino companies are purchasing thousands of dollars in their companies’ stock.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings Tuesday showed eight reportable transactions for Caesars Entertainment Corp. stock and one for MGM Resorts International shares at the end of the first quarter, the worst quarter on Wall Street since 2008.

More than 78,000 shares of Caesars common stock were acquired for more than $535,000, or $6.85 a share, according to the filings.

The Caesars stock acquisitions occurred Friday, and the MGM transaction occurred Monday, the filings said.

A summary of the Caesars transactions:

— Thomas Jenkin, global president of destination markets, acquired 21,530 shares for $147,480.

— Eric Hession, executive vice president and chief financial officer, acquired 18,105 shares for $124,019.

— Christopher Holdren, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, acquired 13,448 shares for $92,119.

— Monica Digilio, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, acquired 9,187 shares for $62,931.

— Christian Stuart, executive vice president of gaming and interactive entertainment, acquired 5,224 shares for $35,784.

— Richard Broome, executive vice president of communications and government relations, acquired 4,812 shares for $32,962.

— Keith Causey, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, acquired 3,424 shares for $23,454.

— Michelle Bushore, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, acquired 2,473 shares for $16,940.

The SEC received a similar filing from Mary Chris Jammet, a member of MGM’s board of directors, who reported acquiring 1,550 shares of MGM common stock for $18,606, or approximately $12 each.

Caesars shares climbed 5.3 percent Tuesday, or 34 cents, to close at $6.76 on slightly below-average volume.

MGM shares increased 2.3 percent, or 27 cents, to close at $11.80 on heavy trading.

