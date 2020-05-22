Caesars parking fees suspended; Caesars Palace, Flamingo to reopen first

Caesars Palace and Flamingo will be the first Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties to reopen in Las Vegas.

Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Palace and Flamingo will be the first Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties to reopen in Las Vegas and will suspend paid self-parking.

The company plans to reopen the two Strip properties when Nevada allows and will comply with reopening directives from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board and public health authorities, the company said Thursday evening.

On Thursday afternoon, Caesars allowed bookings on its website beginning May 29.

Both properties will offer lodging, dining options and access to outdoor pools, and slot machines and table games, each operating “in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidelines,” the company news release said.

Harrah’s Las Vegas and the gaming floor at Linq Hotel would be the next to reopen, with the timing based on customer demand. Caesars anticipates “several retail and dining outlets” along the Linq Promenade and High Roller observation wheel to reopen as well.

Other Las Vegas properties and dining facilities are expected to reopen based on customer demand.

“Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period,” said Caesars CEO Tony Rodio in the statement. “We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties.”

Live entertainment, bars, spas, buffets, and valet parking will not be reopened immediately, according to the company. When they do reopen, they will operate with physical distancing guidelines.

The company’s Las Vegas properties will implement Caesars’ new health and safety protocols, released earlier this month. They include health screening and masks for employees and enhanced cleaning and sanitization of public spaces.

