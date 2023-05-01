Caesars previews renovation plans for new Paris hotel tower

The project will transform Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Jubilee Tower into the new Versailles Tower.

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An interior rendering of the updated Versailles Tower suites at Paris Las Vegas. The resort will gain a hotel tower, taking over the redesigned "Jubilee Tower" at neighboring Horseshoe Las Vegas. The tower will be renovated and connected to Paris Las Vegas via a new enclosed pedestrian bridge. (Courtesy of Klai Juba Wald)

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas, left, and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A rendering of the updated Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas. The resort will gain a hotel tower, taking over the redesigned "Jubilee Tower" at neighboring Horseshoe Las Vegas. The tower will be renovated and connected to Paris Las Vegas via a new enclosed pedestrian bridge. (Bergman Walls and Associates)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is adding a European flair to Paris Las Vegas with a new plan to integrate a hotel tower from a neighboring resort.

In new details released Monday, Caesars said it plans to invest more than $100 million into renovating Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Jubilee Tower and connecting it to Paris as the resort’s “premium” Versailles Tower, said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney.

The company will update the exterior of the Jubilee Tower to match Paris’ architecture, renovate the tower’s 756 guestrooms and build a connecting pedestrian bridge between the tower and Paris.

McBurney said the company began considering the plan when it rebranded Horseshoe, formerly known as Bally’s.

Caesars has been updating Paris for about a year with the addition of dining additions such as Nobu, Vanderpump à Paris and The Bedford by Martha Stewart, as well as a renovated sportsbook. But adding a hotel tower was a chance to lean in further, he said.

“As we looked at the landscape of our properties, we saw an opportunity to make it even larger and frankly, more luxurious,” McBurney said.

The tower will host Paris’ largest rooms, starting at 436 square feet. The construction will also add 55-square-foot balconies to West-facing guest rooms that overlook the Strip.

“Imagine what that would look like during all sorts of times of the year, whether it’s Fourth of July fireworks or New Year’s Eve or even Formula One,” he said.

Renovations to the hotel tower will begin on a rolling basis in July and are expected to wrap up by the end of the year. The connecting pedestrian bridge is expected to open in early 2024, the company said.

Horseshoe rebranded from Bally’s in December, making it the 10th Horseshoe-branded property in Caesars’ portfolio. The company’s leadership said the change was partly done to connect existing Horseshoe customers to the reimagined Vegas spot.

Construction crews have been updating the exterior of the hotel towers, but the Jubilee Tower lacks any of the new Horseshoe branding.

Caesars completed a $125 million renovation of the main section of Horseshoe, the 2,052-room resort tower, in 2018. The Jubilee Tower, with 756 rooms, was renovated in 2013 and 2014. The company renovated Paris’ roughly 2,900 hotel rooms during multiple phases in 2016 and 2019.

Paris will have more than 3,600 rooms when the Versailles Tower renovation is complete.

