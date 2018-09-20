Caesars properties eliminating plastic straws nationwide

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is the latest major resort on the Strip to announce the elimination of plastic straws and stirrers from all U.S. properties.
The move comes as companies and cities across the country begin to phase out single-use plastic straws; MGM Resorts International announced its own “Straw Reduction Initiative” in May.
Currently, plastic straws and stirrers are only available upon request at Caesars’ properties, and sustainable options — such as paper straws — are available in some locations. The next phase of removal will bring sustainable options to all U.S. locations. The company estimates this will remove nearly 200 million straws per year.
The decision to phase out plastic straws and stirrers was an easy one, said Ryan Voss, vice president of beverage at Caesars Entertainment Corp. via email.
“It simply builds upon our pre-existing sustainability commitment,” Voss said. “Our customers are responding favorably to our decision here – especially as single-use plastic straw eliminations become the new norm in the United States.”
