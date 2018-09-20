Caesars properties eliminating plastic straws nationwide

The move comes as companies and cities across the country begin to phase out single-use plastic straws; MGM Resorts International announced its own “Straw Reduction Initiative” in May.

This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as part of an effort to reduce plastic waste. It also makes single-use food and drink side items available upon request and phases out the use of fluorinated wrappers and to-go containers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A view of a statue holding a Vegas Golden Knights flag at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

The exterior of Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is the latest major resort on the Strip to announce the elimination of plastic straws and stirrers from all U.S. properties.

The move comes as companies and cities across the country begin to phase out single-use plastic straws; MGM Resorts International announced its own “Straw Reduction Initiative” in May.

Currently, plastic straws and stirrers are only available upon request at Caesars’ properties, and sustainable options — such as paper straws — are available in some locations. The next phase of removal will bring sustainable options to all U.S. locations. The company estimates this will remove nearly 200 million straws per year.

The decision to phase out plastic straws and stirrers was an easy one, said Ryan Voss, vice president of beverage at Caesars Entertainment Corp. via email.

“It simply builds upon our pre-existing sustainability commitment,” Voss said. “Our customers are responding favorably to our decision here – especially as single-use plastic straw eliminations become the new norm in the United States.”

