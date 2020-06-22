Caesars properties offer incentives to get people to wear masks

Over the weekend, 375 Caesars customers received $20 in free slot machine play if they were wearing facial coverings and were Caesars Rewards loyalty card holders.

Paris Las Vegas staff look on as confetti rains down during a reopening celebration following their coronavirus closure on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is trying to encourage its players to wear protective facial coverings by offering incentives to customers wearing masks.

In a limited-time promotion, Caesars officials said they offered the incentives at their five reopened properties — Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Flamingo, The Linq Hotel and Harrah’s Las Vegas.

A promotional team walking the casino floors randomly passed out $2o in free slot-machine play to Caesars Rewards loyalty card customers wearing masks while gambling.

A Caesars spokeswoman said over the weekend, $7,500 in free play was handed out to 375 customers.

Caesars says it’s a limited-time promotion and gave no indication on how long it would last.

The promotion could eventually be limited by the state, but not because officials don’t like it. Late last week, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he was consulting with his health and safety advisers about whether facial coverings should be required in light of increasing levels of new cases.

So far, Sisolak has not issued any mandates, but if one is forthcoming, incentives would no longer be needed.

The governor has said incentives have been used with some scattered success by casinos to get more gamblers to wear masks. In a press conference last week, Sisolak didn’t note the incentives or who was offering them.

Caesars Entertainment also was the first company to require facial coverings for players at table games. The state Gaming Control Board eventually adopted an industrywide requirement for all players and spectators at table games to wear masks. Those rules now apply for blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker and several less popular table games.

